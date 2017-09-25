Marvel at these stunning ‘light bouquets’ from Japan’s fireworks festivals

Every year in Japan, the locals celebrate the summer season with over 200 fireworks festivals called ‘hanabi taikai’, which roughly translates to ‘flowers of fire’.
These spectacular light shows are held every July and August at different venues across the country. It’s a tradition that dates back to the early 18th century, where many pyrotechnicians compete to make the most stunning fireworks arrangements.
This year, a 25-year-old photographer named Keisuke brought his camera along to the festivals. There, he captured the beauty of the ‘light bouquets’, highlighting their breathtaking shapes, patterns, and colours.
. location→shiga,japan. . 本日海外のまとめサイト @colossal 様で花火に関してまとめて頂きました😭✨ 非常に嬉しい文も書いて頂き感無量です…という事で蔵出し琵琶湖花火大会です😊笑 . ちなみにcolossalさんのページのトップページから飛べたり僕のストーリーの詳しく見るを見るとページに飛べます☺️ . そして本日も企業と話し合いをしてきました🤗 色々と少しずつカレンダーの企画がまとまってきてるのでぼちぼちですがアナウンスできるかと思われます😍✨ . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #amazing_shots #way2ill #instagood #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #カメラ男子 #カメラ女子 #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #カメラ初心者 #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
Your move, Fourth of July.
To see more of Keisuke’s photography, head on over to his Instagram page.
. location→ibaraki,japan. . 青、青、青。 . 曲導からしっかり撮れてると安心感があります。 . さてはて、今から台風に突撃するかのごとく琵琶湖を目指します。 無事に辿り着けるかすらわかりませんが頑張ります…🤗 . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #allbeauty_addiction #amazing_shots #ig_photostars #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #一眼レフ #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→ibaraki,japan. . 今日は祖父の88歳の誕生日🎂なので花束っぽい写真でも！ 自分のお気に入りの写真をA3のびでプリントして額に入れてプレゼントしたら喜んでもらえた😭家族写真もたくさん撮ったのでプリントするのが楽しみです🤗 . 写真はストック処理で…ちちんぷいぷい無しの古賀の花火です✨来年こそは手を離さずに撮影したいところです…😂 . #古河花火大会 . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #amazing_shots #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #カメラ男子 #カメラ女子 #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #ヤケイのセカイ2017 #カメラ初心者 #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→akita,japan. . 野村ブルー。最高でした…😭✨ よく見たらレリーズのタイミングミスってファンネルみたいな花火の曲導が出てる🤦🏻♂️笑っ しかもnd8で撮って明るくしたら色が濃い…反省だらけだ…😭 . あとはワイドスターマインの写真載せたいのですが流石に連日花火続きで飽きましたよね🤔？ . . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #amazing_shots #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #カメラ男子 #カメラ女子 #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #カメラ初心者 #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→akita,japan. . 大曲ってどんな花火？って聞かれたらとりあえずこの一枚を見せる気がする。 下の木と比較するとスケールがやばい(語彙力) . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #allbeauty_addiction #amazing_shots #ig_photostars #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #一眼レフ #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→akita,japan. . 昨日はインスタ不具合ありましたよね😭その際に色々ミスって投稿消しちゃいました…すみません😂 . 無事に帰宅したのでポストさせて頂きます！ . 秋田の大曲花火大会へいってきました。 今年の夏の集大成。 一言で言って最高でした😭 あの冠水の状況から開催までやっていただいた運営の方本当にありがとうございますm(_ _)m ライブ動画もやりましたが見てくれた方ありがとうございます😂 . . そして一夏をずっと一緒に過ごした @taihei_tsukada たいへーくん。 @amatou_0429 あまとーくん。 最高の思い出をありがとう！これからも色々連れまわすのでよろしくね🤗✨ 今回の秋田遠征では @ohisamaking まつざきくん @daishi_xxiv だいしくん @onotch.x おのっち隊長 ありがとうございました！ . なんだかんだで毎週一緒にいた @tochiginod5 だいちゃん @taremegn たれちゃん お疲れ様でした！ . @hiromaru226 ひろさん、 @monta_kun もんたさん、 初めましてでしたが色々お話しできて嬉しかったです😍💕 . @sugisugi23 すぎさん、花火後の滝カツなどありがとうございます🤗✨ . とにかく楽しい夏でした！ 来月からはいつも通りに富士山男になりそうです🤔笑 勿論、気になった風景はどんどん撮っていきますのでお楽しみにしててください(*´ω｀*) . 「フィナーレより」 . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #allbeauty_addiction #amazing_shots #ig_photostars #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #一眼レフ #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→shiga,japan. . もう既に懐かしく思う琵琶湖花火大会。 明日は大曲花火大会に行って参ります。 いつもの仲間たちとわいわい道中楽しんできます🤗✨ . 琵琶湖花火といえば会いたかった人たちにたくさん会えた花火大会でした(*´ω｀*) そんな中でもツイッターで絡んでてめっちゃ会いたかったうさ氏さん (@usalica )とお会いできたのは本当に嬉しかったです☺️お互い遠征した際はラーメン食いに行きましょう！笑 . さてはて、行って参ります🙏 . #hubs_united #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #allbeauty_addiction #amazing_shots #ig_photostars #way2ill #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #土曜日の小旅行 #絶景 #旅 #秘境 #一眼レフ #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #retrip_nippon
. location→tokyo ,japan. . 旬な写真は旬なうちに。 . そして相変わらずなんでもかんでもreflectionで撮ろうとしちゃいます🤣 . ご一緒した皆様お疲れ様でした！ . #earth_shotz #bestcaptureglobal #ig_myshot #igglobalclub #igpowerclub #gottolove_this #worldprime #igworldclub #igshotz #ig_today #Colors_of_day #ig_photosentez #ig_world_colors #main_vision #allbeauty_addiction #igersmood #ig_photostars #igs_world #igs_asia #everything_imaginable #instagramjapan #土曜日の小旅行 #D750 #カメラ男子 #一眼レフ #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #カメラ好きな人と繋がりたい #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #retrip_news #花火ら大回転
Via My Modern Met
