Marvel at these stunning ‘light bouquets’ from Japan’s fireworks festivals

Every year in Japan, the locals celebrate the summer season with over 200 fireworks festivals called ‘hanabi taikai’, which roughly translates to ‘flowers of fire’.

These spectacular light shows are held every July and August at different venues across the country. It’s a tradition that dates back to the early 18th century, where many pyrotechnicians compete to make the most stunning fireworks arrangements.

This year, a 25-year-old photographer named Keisuke brought his camera along to the festivals. There, he captured the beauty of the ‘light bouquets’, highlighting their breathtaking shapes, patterns, and colours.

Your move, Fourth of July.

