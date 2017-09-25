Boyfriend trolls the shit out of online pervert [NSFW]

And the boyfriend of the year award goes to… It can be a struggle being a woman, especially in the digital world.

There are trolls and predators running wild across our social media, but when you’ve got a dedicated boyfriend on your side, unwanted messages can be a little fun…

Ian from Scotland has had first hand experience being a white knight to his girlfriend Lauren, when some perv tried to slide into her personal messages with the catchy “When did your tits get so big?”

Flattering… not.

We guess Ian is no stranger to trolling as he knew exactly how to to take matters into his own hands.

He began a string of messages to the creep while pretending to be Lauren in order to entice him into some juicy Snapchat banter.

“hahaha what’s your snapchat” he began, complete with tongue emoji and all. He kept the show going and offered a ‘pic.’ When the online stranger accepted his offer, Ian took this opportunity to send through a photo of his scrotum.

Ian told UNILAD, “She didn’t know what to reply to be honest it’s a bit of a weird first line, I just thought it was hilarious and he just said ‘move man’ or something after. I mean she shoots them down before me it’s just because I was there this time, it happens a lot cause she’s very pretty.”

The internet has since got hold of the photo and it has been liked 2.4k times. The whole world is ogling Ian’s balls, and he’s not even mad about it.

Via UNILAD