Wes Anderson has a new trailer and you should drop everything and watch it NOW!

The trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film is everything you’d expect from an Anderson movie. Offbeat, heartfelt and technically impeccable. Seriously, watch it now.

Wes Anderson is without a doubt one of the most important and influential filmmakers of this century.

His popularity has grown to a point where just about every film school student these days wants to copy his style. Anderson’s pastel colour palettes, wide compositions and restrained camera use have made his work a breath of fresh air among the shaky cam, tale-and-orange aesthetic so common these days.

His new film, Isle of Dogs, is an animated stop motion extravaganza that tells the story of a group of government exiled dogs helping a twelve year-old boy find his beloved pet.

The whole premise is adorable, reminiscent of Anderson’s previous foray into animation, his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox from 2009.

Distributors and production companies these days usually release a very short teaser to generate anticipation before the release of a new trailer. And while the practice kind of makes me roll my eyes – soon they’ll be releasing a teaser, before the teaser, before the teaser – the 30 second shot Fox Searchlight released yesterday is so creative I don’t mind it at all. In fact, it’s awesome as hell.

https://twitter.com/isleofdogsmovie/status/910518939146264576

The voice cast includes Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Ed Norton and Jeff Goldblum, and will also star Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Liev Schreiber, and … wait for it … Yoko Ono.

The film is slated for release on March 23, 2018, and will be Anderson’s first pic since 2014’s Grand Budapest Hotel, which scored eight Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.