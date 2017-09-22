Photos emerged of ‘Bran Stark’ just casually chilling at uni and everyone freaked out

Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright has been spotted strolling around on campus at the University of Birmingham. Luckily, no sightings of Direwolfs have been reported yet.

Brandon Stark is one of the most enigmatic characters of the Game of Thrones cultural phenomenon. Introduced in George R. R. Martin’s 1996 “A Game of Thrones”, Bran is the second son and fourth child of Ned Stark, the lord of Winterfell.

Student website The Tab, reported Hempstead-Wright was recently seen during Fresher’s week around campus, making everybody go ballistic.

Never thought I would run into Bran Stark in Bham. — Kate. (@katerattley) September 20, 2017

My sister goes to uni with bran stark, went on a night out with him yesterday 😂😂 — JO/SH (@JoshWhitley6) September 19, 2017

Harry Mackenzie, who works in a Uni bar called “Joe’s Bar”, spotted the actor while serving some people at lunchtime.

“I saw him walk past a couple of times and I served two customers that sat near him. It was a society and they were sat with him,” said Harry.

Matt Cleary, a Birmingham graduate also confirmed the curious sighting,

“I saw him across the bar, I wasn’t sure it was him at first but then the bartender confirmed it for me. Holy shit winter is here,” Matt said to The Tab.

Wait Bran Stark’s actor studies Maths at Uni of Birmingham 😂😂imagine being off your chops at Tektu & asking 3eyed raven where afters will be — john d (@jcmd1234) September 20, 2017

Just found out Bran Stark is at my uni on my flat mates course…fangirling just a tad..😭 — Emma (@WelcomeTo1989_) September 19, 2017

18-year-old Isaac Hempstead-Wright initially had no interest in acting until he joined a junior drama club with the sole intention of skipping Football on Saturday mornings during the cold months of the year.

The young actor, who has earned already two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations said in an interview back in 2014 that his intention was to use his Game of Thrones paychecks to finance a PhD.

“I’m quite focused on school. I’d like to go to university and maybe do a PhD in something. But I think definitely I’d like to continue with the acting.”