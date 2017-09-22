Nine News reporters see the light side to jacket-gate 2.0

Two channel Nine News presenters have shown the world, and possibly a colleague, how to handle a potentially awkward wardrobe clash. Spoiler: shockingly, the answer does not involve berating anyone.



Earlier this year, leaked footage of Nine News anchorwoman Amber Sherlock demanding that one of her co-workers put on a jacket given all present on the screen were wearing the same colour, went viral.

And a similar situation threatened to emerge again recently on Nine’s The Today Show.

*AUSSIE READERS WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSEWHERE, CLICK HERE*



However, Sylvia Jeffreys and Jess Millward instead poked fun at the occurrence, towards the end of the latter’s live cross about a heatwave.

“Safe to say Jess, neither of us will need our jackets over the weekend,” Jeffreys said dryly.

“I hope no one leaks what you said to me in the break,” Millward responded, to laughter.

See world? You don’t have to be a, uh… famous detective of some sort, to understand that’s how it’s done.