Aussie miners give the most Aussie interview ever after close encounter with whale

A pair of Aussie legends have produced one of the most Strayan interviews in recent memory while appearing on the fair dinkum morning breakfast show that is Sunrise.

James and Ben Cullen had been fishing out in the ocean when they captured footage of an enormous humpback whale leaping into the air only metres from their boat.

After the vision emerged online, Sunrise thankfully brought the Queensland brothers to national attention and they definitely made the most of it.

*AUSSIE READERS, WATCH THE INTERVIEW IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSEWHERE, CLICK HERE*

“G’day guys, Sam and Kochie – how ya doin’?” Ben began.

When asked what would have happened if the whale had tipped their boat over – which it nearly did – the pair gave a typically understated answer.

“We would’ve had a bit of a swim ahead of us.”

The two coal miners apparently take any chance they can to get back out onto their boat, and said it’s not the first time a sea creature has made an appearance.

“Sharks, dolphins… we’ve always got some kind of marine life coming and saying hello to us,” Ben said.

“Must be the music we play.”