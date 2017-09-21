Lost At E Minor
Glossier’s new ads show how body positive campaigns should be done
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Glossier’s new ads show how body positive campaigns should be done
Exhale

Glossier’s new ads show how body positive campaigns should be done

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

US cosmetics brand Glossier has launched an inclusive campaign that just gets it: all women are beautiful.

The campaign promotes the company’s new range of products, an oil-based body wash and body lotion combo called Body Hero. The ads feature stunning images of five naked women who have different body types.

The models include plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser, retired WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash Canal, Trialspark clinical research coordinator Mekdes Mersha, LPA clothing brand creative director Lara Pia Arrobio, and Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney.

BODY HERO @mekdesmersha

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

Glossier’s ads are being lauded for not singling out any body type. In the past, many brands have shamed women who are either too overweight or too skinny. This one, however, celebrates everyone – regardless of body type, colour, or occupation.

BODY HERO @piaarrobio

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

To know more about Glossier’s Body Hero campaign, head on over here.

BODY HERO @ty_haney

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

BODY HERO @swincash

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

BODY HERO @palomija

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

BODY HERO 🌃

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

❤️ rg @steph_shep

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

Via Bandt

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment