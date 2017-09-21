Glossier’s new ads show how body positive campaigns should be done

US cosmetics brand Glossier has launched an inclusive campaign that just gets it: all women are beautiful.

The campaign promotes the company’s new range of products, an oil-based body wash and body lotion combo called Body Hero. The ads feature stunning images of five naked women who have different body types.

The models include plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser, retired WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash Canal, Trialspark clinical research coordinator Mekdes Mersha, LPA clothing brand creative director Lara Pia Arrobio, and Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney.

BODY HERO @mekdesmersha A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Glossier’s ads are being lauded for not singling out any body type. In the past, many brands have shamed women who are either too overweight or too skinny. This one, however, celebrates everyone – regardless of body type, colour, or occupation.

BODY HERO @piaarrobio A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

To know more about Glossier’s Body Hero campaign, head on over here.

BODY HERO @ty_haney A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

BODY HERO @swincash A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

BODY HERO @palomija A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

BODY HERO 🌃 A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

❤️ rg @steph_shep A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 14, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Via Bandt