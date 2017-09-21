Everyone is now making fun of the iPhone X’s weird notch

When Apple unveiled the iPhone X, many were blown away by its stunning edge-to-edge display. That is until they noticed that odd notch at the top.

The notch contains the smartphone’s camera, speakers, and multiple Face ID sensors. That’s pretty standard, but the detail that has everyone up in arms is Apple’s design choice of leaving two gaps – or ‘ears’ – on the notch’s sides.

It’s aggravating to see the clock, battery, network, and Wi-Fi signals crammed into two small spaces. What’s more, this presents weird implications for photos, videos, and games played on full screen. Here, take a look.

iPhone X renders webpages with literal white bars on the sides pic.twitter.com/ztcWetrLPo — Thomas Fuchs (@thomasfuchs) September 13, 2017

The iPhone X camera notch is going to be gross for photos, movies, and games pic.twitter.com/YK9n7JkiB9 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 12, 2017

Don’t worry, the hiding scroll bar is even grosser (top-right corner). pic.twitter.com/6ImBLI9TdM — Ben Packard (@BenPackard) September 13, 2017

Designers echoed this sentiment, criticising Jony Ive and Apple for their poor design choice.

Who needs a phone with an edge to edge display when you can have a phone with an edge to notch display? #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/8rgzSNE81n — not Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) September 16, 2017

That ugly notch on top of iPhone X. Steve Jobs would have never let that happen. — Nikhil Pai (@nikhilpai) September 12, 2017

Some even presented mockups to try and improve the feature.

I would have been just as happy with an iPhone X with slightly larger top and bottom bezels instead of a notch. Made these quick mockups. pic.twitter.com/Bkac7dUStZ — Matthijs (@matthijsklaver) September 12, 2017

Made a quick mockup showing various fixes needed to make notch-less UI on iPhone X look half decent. pic.twitter.com/Y8yVNp1YAZ — Tanmay (@tanmays) September 16, 2017

Of course, others came up with memes to make light of the development.

So here’s a nice wallpaper for your iPhone X, OWNING the notch. pic.twitter.com/17cDwKI2PR — lke (@ivdv) September 13, 2017

I think I’ve fixed the notch issue in landscape 🍾 #iphoneX pic.twitter.com/hGytyO3DRV — Vojta Stavik (@vojtastavik) September 13, 2017

Here’s what the notch would look like on the other side 🍷 #iphoneX https://t.co/2iOlZwr4BG pic.twitter.com/UBcewcYj1x — Zev Eisenberg (@ZevEisenberg) September 14, 2017

Watching a video on iPhone X will be top notch pic.twitter.com/gc9fOBvWc6 — Thientam Bach (@Surenix) September 12, 2017

Would you still get an iPhone X, even with its hideous notch?

iPhone X orders start on October 27, Friday. It will have a price tag of at least US$999 (AUS$1,579), making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

Via Design Taxi