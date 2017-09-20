John Kelly couldn’t deal with Trump’s UN speech, and Twitter had an absolute field day

Amazing pictures have been circulating of White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly at the UN. While his boss was absolutely kooking it on the mic, big John had his head in his hands in the disappointment and disbelief that we now permanently exist since the main man, Trumpy, has been calling the shots.

We lined up the AP's photo time stamp with the speech. Kelly had his hand on his face after Trump called North Korea a "band of criminals." pic.twitter.com/MbGqAP6fV2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 19, 2017

When you're thankful you have a job…but you know it's total BS, and your boss is a psychopath. #johnkelly pic.twitter.com/pZSpAv49Ux — DJ TryMe (@OhSheeila) September 19, 2017

The ~leader~ of the free world served up an earbashing to North Korea. While Trump saw fit to repeatedly kick a hornet’s nest and called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” it all became too much for Kelly. His head sunk shamefully into his hands in the questioning-my-own-existence pose.

When you practiced the pageant repeatedly but instead your kid runs out & drops the F bomb in front of the entire audience #UNGA #JohnKelly pic.twitter.com/DaASAng3ns — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 19, 2017

Obviously the pics have spread like wildfire and Kelly is now a talisman for the way we all feel. Melania tops it off nicely in the foreground, stony-faced. She’s obviously still seething about being bullrushed off stage after copping a formal handshake from her…..husband.

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017

It’s the second time Kelly has done the nah nah nah-nah-nah, fingers in ears, pretend it isn’t happening thing. He did the same thing when Donald was failing to condemn neo-nazis in Charlottesville. He’s starting to get a rep and the people love him for it.

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/vxR3hTUqe3 — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) August 15, 2017

John Kelly apparently went through some sort of existential crisis during Trump's UN speech. pic.twitter.com/v0JUz21klN — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) September 19, 2017

John Kelly Listens to Trump: A Series pic.twitter.com/iDRq8TiuVc — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) September 19, 2017

(Image credit: Associated Press)