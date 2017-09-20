Design visionary Vince Frost on how technology is transforming the world of design

Conventional thinking holds design up as an art form, but to Vince Frost it’s anything but. And that’s what sets him apart from the pack. Rather, the founder of Frost*collective says the fundamentals of design are two-fold: process and technology. And Vince would know. The designer is a visionary in his field – Frost*collective is known around the world as a pace-setting, paradigm-shifting firm that occupies a unique space at the very cutting edge of design and innovation. Frost* Design, now a part of Frost*collective was born in 1994, and over 20 years transformed into a diverse yet highly specialized company. A paradigm-shifting firm that occupies a unique space at the very cutting edge of design and innovation. The Frost*collective consists of six core businesses: Frost* Design – strategic branding; Jack – mindful packaging; Nest – digital; Nest VR – virtual reality; Urbanite – environmental design; Pivot – strategic business. While to the uninitiated this may seem like somewhat of a motley crew of initiatives, they all function seamlessly to provide dynamic business solutions. We spoke to Vince about the transformative power of technology on the world of design. Design is not art Defining design and its purpose is a notoriously difficult thing to do. But perhaps the answer lies in what it’s not. “I keep telling people, ‘Guys, this is not art.’ Design is a service. Design is servicing a client. We are creating something for a commercial outcome. If you want to be an artist, go be an artist. People get mixed up with that, thinking that designers are artists.They are not and they shouldn’t be – though that is not to say they aren’t creative. “It’s not to say they can’t have their personal passion, their personal flavour or style come across. I think that in the past that worked well, individual designers had their own approach. I know people often said to me when I started out that I was using big, bold typography. It’s quite masculine. I naturally did design in the way that I knew how to do it. “I think today, again, you need to be much more diverse and have many more flavours because you are talking to a much broader array of clients and customers.” It all begins with data So if it’s not art, what is it exactly? Well, for Vince, technology plays a pivotal role. From the very start of the process, through to the final creation, technology is key. Let’s start at the beginning then, with data. The technological explosion over the past decade has led to a proliferation of information previously thought to be unattainable. It’s become a central part of modern business, and design is no different. From the very start of the process, through to the final creation, technology is key “For me, I have always been focused, with my team on designing success”, says Frost. “So what we do, from the very beginning of taking on a brief is we want to understand from the client what does success look like. So we design to succeed. We design to create a successful outcome. We don’t believe in just designing to make things look nice. We are not focused purely on the aesthetic, we are focused on the idea that it’s going to create the successful outcome that clients are looking for. “As technology changes, as we have much more access to data, much more access to our clients and their customers through understanding behavioural economics, we are determined to find the successful outcome. “Of course, that’s part of it, but what we are doing is designing a stimulus to create a reaction. So it’s important that we get it 100 per cent right. “In the past, as designers in a design company, we could make things look really great, and we have got enough experience that we know that it is probably going to be successful. But today we need to utilise the data, analytics, and utilise that in such a way that we really hone in on creating 100 per cent accurate outcome.

“Now clients aren’t demanding that yet, but they are about to start demanding that. ‘Prove to me that you can create 100 per cent successful outcomes for me.’ Not judging purely on your portfolio, not just comparing your quote with our competitors and to your team, but actually ‘prove to me that you can create and design a successful outcome.’ “That’s such a big shift for us as a business and for the creative industry at large because the industry has relied heavily on winning design awards or having their portfolio’s judged by other designers. If you were to dig deep there is nothing more than that and that backs up the proof that this work is successful. “We are focusing today, more than ever, on what I call the science of design, which is really getting to the heart of the opportunity, the client, the problem. Looking at data, looking at behavioural economics, looking at customer experience strategies. We have an obligation to get to the point where we’re really designing for our client’s customer’s and user’s needs.” “We have an obligation to get to the point where we’re really designing to our customer and user’s needs.” Social media has also opened up a whole new goldmine of often intimate, personal detail. Drawing key concepts from computer science, ethnography and network analysis, companies, governments and organisations mine social media data to get a uniquely thorough and complete profile. While it certainly faces issues over data fidelity and reliability – with some 2.789 billion active social media users (that’s 37 per cent of the entire world’s population!) – it’s a powerful tool that Frost*collective is using to its advantage. “Now we can use technology today like we have never done before to reach that goal”, Frost says. “As a business, we are continuing to work on how do we do that. We are partnering with various data organisations. You can get significant information through social media, through the technology that we’re all utilising today. That is a real game changer.” Eyetracking and the endless possibilities of technology With limitless human creativity colliding with the ever-expanding frontiers of technological development, mind-boggling innovation is becoming increasingly commonplace. One such innovation is eye-tracking. Google and eBay have begun dipping their toes into the emerging technology – tracking and analysing the movement of the human eye as it processes images, screens, and websites. Saccades (eye movements) have always been a key part of the design process, but new technology opens up a whole world of opportunities as to how we understand it. Eye tracking sensors have been driving the renewed interest in the technology and allow a device or designer to understand where the viewer’s interest lies, as well as how to improve communication between the two.