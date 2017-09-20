This brilliantly gross fanny pack makes it look like you have an actual dad bod

You’re telling me we’ve been letting go of ourselves all these years just to get the perfect dad bod, and now people can have it just like that?

Aside from not being able to sleep properly ever again for the rest of your life, and living in perpetual debt, to many, fatherhood also equates to growing a veiny beer belly covered with thick hair and reddish furunculus. So sexy.

Well, believe it. All the sleepless nights, the copious amounts of vomit in your hair… the teletubbies song ringing in your brain in repeat. It’s true. All of it.

And now, entrepreneur Albert Pukies decided to create a bumbag – or waist bag/pouch if you prefer – that can let you fully experience your dad belly with pride until you have a real one of your own. No diaper changing experience required. Hell, you don’t even have to be married to get one.

According to Pukies himself, “I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it.”

Now why didn’t I think about this before?

The bags will come in six variants, each one referring to a distinct skin tone and particular ‘dad’ profile. We have, among others, the piggy pink ‘The Wolfgang’, the brown and hairy ‘The Derek’, and the ‘The Sherman’ which quite frankly is so gross it looks more like a filthy drain than anything else.

Pukies is currently looking for investors and manufacturing partners to make the project a reality. The product is not available to buy at the moment, but the author has published his particular invention on Boredpanda and other sites looking for traction. And at such a sight, how could we at Lost at E Minor possibly resist?

