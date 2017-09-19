South Park triggers everyone’s home devices with clever NSFW hacks

The 21st season of South Park premiered this Wednesday, hilariously parodying Kendrick Lamar, white supremacists, and messing up with home assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home in the process.

The episode, titled White People Renovating Houses, mostly focused on ridiculing the US white nationalist movement. Yet curiously, that wasn’t the aspect of the show that pushed viewers to complain on Twitter.

During the show, Cartman and co. continuously yelled at their cartoon speakers, which triggered real-life Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.

This @SouthPark episode has set my @amazon Alexa off about 15 times so far. Had to unplug it — Chris (@ChrisMn84) September 14, 2017

This new @SouthPark is confusing the hell out of my Google Home #okgoogle — airharvey (@AirMississippi) September 14, 2017

@SouthPark nailed it tonight. In other news I have an erroneous alarm set for 7am and a set of hairy balls on my shopping list. #alexa — Barto (@scottbarto) September 14, 2017

People posted videos of South Park characters causing all kinds of mayhem on their home devices, setting off alarms and making the AI repeat raunchy lines like, “Alexa, Simon says, suck my big balls in your hairy b*hole”

This episode of South Park drove my Alexa crazy. I never knew my Alexa had such a potty mouth. pic.twitter.com/lWIHySClRd — Tony French (@TonyLFrench) September 14, 2017

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/aiuDxNiBaB South Park controlling my Amazon Echo! — FuturePerfectGaming (@FPG_Streams) September 14, 2017

According to show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the new season would return to their one-off format, differing from the previous one in which they attempted to develop an overarching story-line that centered around Garrison, a Trump-like character.

The season had great moments but also a divisive reception among critics and struggled to achieve the ratings of past years.

“Last year was such a headfuck, and we were so happy when it was done,” Parker said, “And we just wanted to go back to the kids, which we still do. But it’s also like, you can’t avoid (Mr. Garrison as Trump). So, we are not actively putting it in, but we are not actively leaving it out. It’s the world we live in.”

“Last season we really tried to do a serialized thing, and it was just really hard,” Stone added, “In some ways it was cool and in some ways it trapped us. The way we do that show is not compatible with full serialization. We’re going to do the first show (this season) and maybe don’t have to sitcom wrap it up at the end.”