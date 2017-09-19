The last video of Chester Bennington has been released and it’ll break your heart

Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda has released a heart-wrenching video of the former Linkin Park frontman taken just 36 hours before his death.

The emotional video shows Chester laughing and having fun with his beloved family while eating some mystery-flavoured jellybeans. It’s a sombre reminder of how serious depression can be, even when hidden under a jovial exterior: just hours after this lighthearted recording, the singer tragically took his own life.

Talinda initially posted the following Tweet to precede her next post:

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

She then shared a video accompanied by the caption: “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud”.

Linkin Park had already been through South America and Europe on their One More Light Tour, but the remaining members of the band cancelled the North American leg on account of Chester’s passing. They have since announced a tribute concert, the proceeds of which will be donated to the One More Light Fund established by Music for Relief in Chester’s memory.

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe: Los Angeles – Oct. 27th – Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017

The band have also released a moving music video for their song ‘One More Light’, which is as a touching tribute to Chester made by Linkin Park DJ Joe Hahn and longtime band videographer Mark Fiore.

If you need help for depression, reach out to Beyond Blue, which “promotes good mental health, tackles stigma and discrimination, and provides support and information on anxiety, depression and suicide”.