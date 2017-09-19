LAEM Sessions: Chymes performs a cover of Jon Bellion’s All Time Low on the Lost At E Minor rooftop

Put simply, Chymes are one of our favourite emerging Aussie musical talents. The duo – Cameron Taylor and songwriter Kiersten Nyman – mesh downbeat electro grooves and melodies with shimmering lyrics and otherwordly production.

Their sound glistens and seduces, as reflected on their debut EP – Grow – which personified their slick ‘bedroom’ production vibe.

We invited Cameron and Kiersten to the Lost At E Minor rooftop recently to perform a few songs, including this one – a richly atmospheric cover of the Jon Bellion hit, All Time Low.

Follow Chymes on Instagram here.

