Gamer who was jailed for years for comments over the Internet recounts officers storming his house

Many have made offensive and shocking comments online. However, few have faced consequences as harsh as this.

A man has recounted the bizarre moment authorities arrived at his house – an event that led to him spending years in prison for comments he made over the Internet.

Josh Pillault, who was 18 at the time, was convicted of making a terrorist threat while playing a video game in 2012.

“Oh yeah, I’m real messed up in the head, I’m going to go shoot up a school full of kids and eat their still, beating hearts”, he wrote in response to another gamer calling him crazy.

Pillault reportedly wrote Internet abbreviations for ‘just kidding’, and ‘laugh out loud’ in the comments that followed.

The teenager was sent to jail, spending 1795 days incarcerated.

In a video released by prominent Youtube user SilentcOre, Pillault spoke at length about the bizarre situation that led to his arrest.

Pillault claims he was initially told he would only spend ‘three or four’ days in custody, before he would likely be released on bail.

“Three days later those same exact officers showed up at my detention hearing and started screaming at the judge, ‘don’t let him go, don’t let him go, he’s a maniac.'”