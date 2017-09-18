The academic whose kids hilariously ruined his BBC interview, has been foiled again

With the prominence of film franchises and the marvel cinematic universe (ugh), we’re used to seeing sequels. However, we can’t say we ever expected to see a sequel to this.

American political analyst, professor Robert Kelly – or more accurately, his children – went viral earlier this year, when his live interview with the BBC was adorably interrupted by his young daughter and her incredibly proud walking style.

And thankfully after months of waiting, another episode in the life of professor Kelly and his children has surfaced in typically fantastic fashion.

Kelly was speaking to New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB regarding South Korea.

However the interview was again gloriously derailed when his children – who Kelly had earlier confirmed he had ensured were in bed –

could suddenly be heard in the background, with a piercing wail making its way through to listeners.

“This is becoming your thing!” radio host Andrew Dickens laughed.

There is no word yet as to whether there are further plans for a trilogy.