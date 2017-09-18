Singapore Airlines’ safety video makes us want to go to Singapore ASAP

Whether or not Singapore Airlines has the best onboard safety, at least we know their safety video is the best.

The latest airplane safety video released my Singapore Airlines is actually the most beautiful thing we’ve seen all day.

The safety instructions are illustrated in unconventional settings, including a restaurant, aquarium, water park and aquarium, taking the opportunity to show off some of Singapore’s most beautiful and interesting locations.

It’s beautifully lit, the cinematography is top-notch and the soundtrack is perfect. As a bonus, the video is narrated by the kind of calm and charming woman we all hope to have as a steward on our next flight.

Air New Zealand, Qantas, Middle East Airlines, Oman Air and Philippine Airlines have all shot similar safety footage in the past, but there’s something special about Singapore Airlines’ video.

Singapore Airlines senior Vice President told Metro: “Our new safety video provides a more captivating way of effectively presenting safety information to our customers as compared to the more conventional approach that we have taken up to now.

“At the same time, it proudly showcases many familiar spots in our home base of Singapore to a global audience.”

Indeed, the clip does double duty as a safety video and a tourism advertisement, as it highlights some amazing spots in a city that clearly deserves a spot on our bucket list.

After watching this video, we think we’ll be booking our next flight with Singapore Airlines. Probably to Singapore.

Via Metro