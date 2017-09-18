This sculptor makes traditional Asian figurines but with a macabre twist

Singapore-based artist Daniel Yu reimagines traditional characters in Asian art as if they were part of a horror film.

Yu, a business management graduate who pursued toy making full time, sculpts, casts, and colours figurines commonly seen in Chinese temples and homes. However, he makes his sculptures different by adding a macabre twist.

The result is an army of figurines that are both traditional and contemporary. Each character is painstakingly made, too. If you look at the layers of colour and detailed shading on each figure, you can imagine the laborious process involved.

Jiangshi Acolyte commission A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Lunar Beast herd. A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on May 1, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Lunar Clerics will be in attendance at Wonder Festival this weekend, booth # 5-20-11. A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Painted up a version of this cool cat. A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Yu also creates figurines of characters from Western culture, such as Cthulhu and what looks like a zombified Buzz Lightyear.

Adding to the ranks of the exploratory brigade! Octo Explorer is a collaboration between @cacooca and myself, and will be open for preorders at STGCC weekend, booth aa89&90. #stgcc #stgcc2016 A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Sep 8, 2016 at 3:18am PDT

All that is benign corrupts in time. #plagueoracle #plaguedoctor #skull #thailandtoyexpo #thedanielyu A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

Sometimes unusual requests turn out alright. Commissioned Lunar Creep with interchangeable Gory Bomb head. A post shared by Daniel Yu (@thedanielyu) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Find out more about Daniel Yu’s work here.