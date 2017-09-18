Lost At E Minor
This sculptor makes traditional Asian figurines but with a macabre twist
This sculptor makes traditional Asian figurines but with a macabre twist

By Sze Sze Ong Ong

Singapore-based artist Daniel Yu reimagines traditional characters in Asian art as if they were part of a horror film.

Yu, a business management graduate who pursued toy making full time, sculpts, casts, and colours figurines commonly seen in Chinese temples and homes. However, he makes his sculptures different by adding a macabre twist.

The result is an army of figurines that are both traditional and contemporary. Each character is painstakingly made, too. If you look at the layers of colour and detailed shading on each figure, you can imagine the laborious process involved.

Jiangshi Acolyte commission

Lunar Beast herd.

Lunar Clerics will be in attendance at Wonder Festival this weekend, booth # 5-20-11.

Painted up a version of this cool cat.

Yu also creates figurines of characters from Western culture, such as Cthulhu and what looks like a zombified Buzz Lightyear.

All that is benign corrupts in time. #plagueoracle #plaguedoctor #skull #thailandtoyexpo #thedanielyu

Sometimes unusual requests turn out alright. Commissioned Lunar Creep with interchangeable Gory Bomb head.

Find out more about Daniel Yu’s work here.

