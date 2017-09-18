This sculptor makes traditional Asian figurines but with a macabre twist

Singapore-based artist Daniel Yu reimagines traditional characters in Asian art as if they were part of a horror film.
Yu, a business management graduate who pursued toy making full time, sculpts, casts, and colours figurines commonly seen in Chinese temples and homes. However, he makes his sculptures different by adding a macabre twist.
The result is an army of figurines that are both traditional and contemporary. Each character is painstakingly made, too. If you look at the layers of colour and detailed shading on each figure, you can imagine the laborious process involved.
Yu also creates figurines of characters from Western culture, such as Cthulhu and what looks like a zombified Buzz Lightyear.
Find out more about Daniel Yu’s work here.
Facebook Conversations