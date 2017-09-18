LAEM Sessions: Josh Pyke performs Memories and Dust on the Lost At E Minor rooftop

We’ve been fans of Aussie songwriter Josh Pyke’s music since his Empty Flight band days back in the early 1990s. Back then, his sound was incendiary and wedded to intwined grungy electric guitars.

Since then Josh has successfully reinvented himself as one of the country’s finest acoustic songwriters, melding an introspective lyrical style with simple but all-enveloping melodies that entangle themselves inside your inner ear and refuse to get out.

We invited Josh Pyke onto the Lost At E Minor rooftop recently to perform a couple of our favourite of his tunes, including Middle of The Hill, which sounds just as good as the original (nay, better!)

Who were the musical inspirations along the way that helped shape your very distinct sound?

“Early on it was the 70’s singer songwriters in my parents record collection – people like James Taylor and Jackson Browne. And then, later, it was very much Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens.”

What was the lyrical and musical motivation for Memories and Dust?

“The music just came unprompted, as it usually does. But the lyrics are loosely about the death of two friends of mine when we were young adults. It was a confronting experience and made me reflect on a lot of heavy things that I hadn’t really had a need to think about until then. I still reflect on the same things every time I play the song, even ten years later.”

Regional audiences in Australia can catch Josh on his 10 Years Of Memories & Dust tour in November and December. Performing intimate shows, the tour will kick off on November 3 at the Byron Bay Brewery and finish up at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on December 10.

>>Also watch Josh perform an acoustic version of his classic track, Middle of The Hill, live and acoustic