Live CNN interview goes horribly wrong when guest starts talking about fondness for ‘boobs’

Ouch! Last Friday, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin hosted a panel discussion over the Jemele Hill controversy between ESPN Magazine writer Keith Reed and sports radio host Clay Travis.

During the impassioned argument, Reed declared that “I believe in only two things completely. The First Amendment, and boobs,” before carrying on with his point with a straight face.

Because, you know, boobs are entirely relevant to any political discussion.

“Wait, did you just say?” Ms Baldwin interjected, shaking her head in disbelief. “Wait, hold on, hold on, hold on, I just want to make sure I heard you correctly, as a woman anchoring this show. What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and …”

“Boobs,” he said. “Two things that have never let me down in this country’s history, the First Amendment and boobs. So those are the only two things I believe in absolutely in the country.”

If the level of US politics discussion wasn’t already so low, what in the world would we be talking about right? Like, covering actual serious stuff perhaps. Huh.