Fashion

This woman’s nails look EXACTLY like her, including the hair

By Inigo

Seoul-based illusion artist Dain Yoon’s newly-manicured nails are turning heads. It’s not hard to see why.

On Sunday, the creative who is known for her mind-boggling bod art, uploaded photos of her nails. The creepy design involves five tiny portraits of herself, each one with a different facial expression.

And to make it even more realistic, she even attached real hair!

Matildain 🕊

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

Say hi🖐🏻 to Dain1, Dain2, Dain3, Dain4… painted all by myself @designdain 🎨

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

Twitter, understandably, was freaked out.

But some were impressed. After all, how do you even paint a portrait on a fingernail??

The ‘selfie’ nails aren’t the only impressive works done by Yoon. In the past, she’s made illusions such as multiple hands, eyes, and faces.

Stuck ____________________________ It's a real painting and not photoshopped.

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

Pierrot ____________________________ It's a real painting and not photoshopped.

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

🖖🏻 ____________________________ Inspired by @phillip.kremer It's a real painting and not photoshopped.

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

I took a selfie before going out..Loll It's a real painting and not photoshopped. ㅋㅋ

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

Find out more about Dain Yoon and her art by heading here.

Via Mashable

