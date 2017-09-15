This woman’s nails look EXACTLY like her, including the hair

Seoul-based illusion artist Dain Yoon’s newly-manicured nails are turning heads. It’s not hard to see why.
On Sunday, the creative who is known for her mind-boggling bod art, uploaded photos of her nails. The creepy design involves five tiny portraits of herself, each one with a different facial expression.
And to make it even more realistic, she even attached real hair!
Twitter, understandably, was freaked out.
But some were impressed. After all, how do you even paint a portrait on a fingernail??
The ‘selfie’ nails aren’t the only impressive works done by Yoon. In the past, she’s made illusions such as multiple hands, eyes, and faces.
Find out more about Dain Yoon and her art by heading here.
Via Mashable
