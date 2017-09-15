This woman’s nails look EXACTLY like her, including the hair

Seoul-based illusion artist Dain Yoon’s newly-manicured nails are turning heads. It’s not hard to see why.

On Sunday, the creative who is known for her mind-boggling bod art, uploaded photos of her nails. The creepy design involves five tiny portraits of herself, each one with a different facial expression.

And to make it even more realistic, she even attached real hair!

Many people told me i should delete those my photos before becoming a new trend 😂 pic.twitter.com/NZ7FD1dFDM — Dain Yoon (@designdain) September 10, 2017

Matildain 🕊 A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Say hi🖐🏻 to Dain1, Dain2, Dain3, Dain4… painted all by myself @designdain 🎨 A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Twitter, understandably, was freaked out.

i can't even paint my own nails without getting it on my skin pic.twitter.com/q4YV7hw6FI — #defendDACA (@oraltwjnk) September 10, 2017

Better without the hair tho! pic.twitter.com/DvDjX877aM — Bad Boy Brazil (@Bad_Boy_Brazil) September 10, 2017

Live footage of me right now: pic.twitter.com/gkM4JBfiyU — Vanessa Yanez (@vanessa_yanez_) September 10, 2017

But some were impressed. After all, how do you even paint a portrait on a fingernail??

as an artistic design this is really unique but as a trend.. pls no — Madison I. (@wittyusername18) September 10, 2017

Hell nooo…nasty as hell…but cant ignore creativity…. — Marquita Powell (@QueenPowell83) September 10, 2017

The ‘selfie’ nails aren’t the only impressive works done by Yoon. In the past, she’s made illusions such as multiple hands, eyes, and faces.

Stuck ____________________________ It's a real painting and not photoshopped. A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Pierrot ____________________________ It's a real painting and not photoshopped. A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

🖖🏻 ____________________________ Inspired by @phillip.kremer It's a real painting and not photoshopped. A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

I took a selfie before going out..Loll It's a real painting and not photoshopped. ㅋㅋ A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Find out more about Dain Yoon and her art by heading here.

Via Mashable