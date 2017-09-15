There’s this eerie coincidence about ‘It’ that we all might have missed

In Stephen King’s It, Pennywise returns every 27 years to haunt the town of Derry. But do you know where else he comes back to on the exact same schedule? The real world.

By some weird but unintended coincidence, the film’s release this year marks exactly 27 years since the TV miniseries came out.

King’s novel was published in 1986, but the miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise premiered in 1990. Thanks (or no thanks) to production delays and directorial changes, the new film got pushed back all the way to 2017, completing the evil clown’s cycle.

A sequel is already in the works. The story will revolve around the Losers’ Club returning to Derry 27 years later for another bout with Pennywise. Let’s just cross our fingers that the film’s release won’t be another 27 years from now!

Via Inverse