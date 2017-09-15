Radiohead has reworked ‘Bloom’ in an epic collab with Hans Zimmer

Radiohead and award-winning composer Hans Zimmer have teamed up for BBC’s upcoming Blue Planet II nature documentary series.

The song the musicians worked on was Bloom, one of the band’s old songs from their 2011 album King of Limbs.

The newer version – called (Ocean) Bloom – was recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra, with Thom Yorke singing vocals. It will be included in the series’ five-minute prequel video to be released on September 27.

According to Yorke, the original song was already influenced by the nature documentary series, which made this revised version all the more fitting.

“Bloom was inspired by the original Blue Planet series, so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel.”

He also discussed the experience of working with Zimmer, saying: “Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres, so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and Bloom together.”

Sir David Attenborough will also be in the prequel, as well as the series, to continue his work as narrator.

Via Pitchfork