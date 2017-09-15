Lost At E Minor
Facebook wants to make the comments colourful and we are not into it
Facebook wants to make the comments colourful and we are not into it

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Let us troll in peace without the colour! We can’t speak for everyone, but we reckon those coloured Facebook statuses are just freaking annoying.

But apparently Facebook has other ideas. The company seems to think that coloured status updates are so exciting that they may even extend the colour theme to the comments section.

And yeah, it’s not looking great…

The feature hasn’t been released yet, so we can only hope that Facey decides that the colour will just be a mess. Because it definitely will.

Time will tell. For now, curl up into a ball and enjoy your white background comments.

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

