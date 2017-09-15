Facebook wants to make the comments colourful and we are not into it

Let us troll in peace without the colour! We can’t speak for everyone, but we reckon those coloured Facebook statuses are just freaking annoying.

But apparently Facebook has other ideas. The company seems to think that coloured status updates are so exciting that they may even extend the colour theme to the comments section.

And yeah, it’s not looking great…

This is what Facebook’s NEW coloured comments look like 🤢🌈 h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/NNng6saMoS — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

The feature hasn’t been released yet, so we can only hope that Facey decides that the colour will just be a mess. Because it definitely will.

Time will tell. For now, curl up into a ball and enjoy your white background comments.