Most Aussie bloke ever has the greatest reaction ever when a croc eats his hat

Don’t you just hate it when you’ve just bought a brand-new hat and then a crocodile ruins it? Happens all the time!

In the following video, a man with a thick Australian accent airs out his displeasure at how a croc just ate his new hat.

As it turns out, he was at work feeding the animals on the Adelaide River in the Northern Territory when a gust of wind blew the three-week-old Akubra into the water. Footage shows the reptile slowly approaching the item before taking a big bite out of it.

“He’s full now, he’s got a hat,” a woman says.

What a douchebag, that croc. Just gonna eat and run swim, just like that.