South Park’s new game is much harder you choose a black character

So that explains why black characters always die first in the movies. They’re always playing in hard mode.

For their latest game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the show’s creators have snuck in a bit of social commentary by letting players choose the colour of their character’s skin. Not exactly a new concept in gaming, but here’s the catch:

The darker your skin colour, the harder the gameplay will be. This includes altering how NPCs respond to you and how much money your character makes. Conversely, the whiter you are, the easier the game becomes.

“Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life,” character Eric Cartman tells the player.

This, of course, is a not-so-subtle jab at racial inequality in the United States. With the ‘racial slider’ feature, the game not only allows players to choose how they represent themselves, but also shows them how representation affects people’s lives.

The role-playing game, developed by Ubisoft, will launch on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, on October 17th.

Via News.com.au