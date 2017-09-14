WATCH: Ted Cruz have the most uncomfortable interview in the history of ever

Former US presidential candidate Ted Cruz has backpedalled like no man before him after his Twitter account liked a tweet that linked to a porno.

The Texas Senator struggled his way through a cringey interview with CNN’s Dana Bash during which he offered a fairly unconvincing explanation as to why his account was caught liking a tweet posted by @SexuallPosts.

Blaming it on a staffer? Claiming he “hit the wrong button”? C’mon, Ted.

The ‘like’ has since been removed, but ever-so-faithful Twitter snagged a screenshot before it was lost forever.

Ted Cruz, call your office. (h/t @FeelTheFern07) [Image cropped so it's not NSFW, but the video is DEF NSFW.] pic.twitter.com/Kqw2mRBWFL — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 12, 2017

Spare a thought for Cruz’s unsuspecting followers who clicked the video only to be faced with a two-minute clip of a woman watching a couple get down and dirty. If only the title of the video, ‘Dick for Two’, had rung alarm bells sooner.

It’s not the first time Cruz has been linked to porn after The Washington Post reported he had cast a former softcore porn star in an ad targeting a rival candidate during last year’s presidential campaign.

In a twist, Pornhub VP Corey Price stated that the porno in question has since become the fastest ever to reach one million views.