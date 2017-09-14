LAEM Sessions: Josh Pyke performs Middle of The Hill on the Lost At E Minor rooftop

We’ve been fans of Aussie songwriter Josh Pyke’s music since his Empty Flight band days back in the early 1990s. Back then, his sound was incendiary and wedded to intwined grungy electric guitars.

Since then Josh has successfully reinvented himself as one of the country’s finest acoustic songwriters, melding an introspective lyrical style with simple but all-enveloping melodies that entangle themselves inside your inner ear and refuse to get out.

We invited him onto the Lost At E Minor rooftop recently to perform a couple of our favourite tunes of his, including this one above: Middle of The Hill (the video was animated by our good friend, James Gulliver Hancock), which was voted number 19 in the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2005.

We interviewed Josh about his music and this song, which so many Aussies can sing word for word.

How did you become so immersed in music? What were the triggers that enabled you to pursue music as a career?

“Music was always the thing that I felt connected to, and that came naturally to me. Some people are great at sport, so they immerse themselves in that. For me, losing myself in music was the thing that not only felt best to me, but also felt effortless.

“Even the hard work didn’t seem like an effort because I also enjoyed it. I never studied music, and didn’t even get the chance to do music in high school. So the triggers for pursing music as a career was really just a passion for it.”

Tell us what you remember about the writing and recording for Middle of The Hill, all those years back.

“I remember writing it in the bedroom that I’d grown up in. I’d had to move back home because I’d run out of money pursuing music, and it seemed like things were going nowhere.

“I guess being back at home made me feel nostalgic and prompted me to write the song. I recorded the song in that same house with Wayne Connolly, very much building on the raw demo. So it’s a pretty home-spun song in general.”

Regional audiences in Australia can catch Josh on his 10 Years Of Memories & Dust tour in November and December. Performing intimate shows, the tour will kick off on November 3 at the Byron Bay Brewery and finish up at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on December 10.

