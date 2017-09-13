Lost At E Minor
Cyclist fed up with life, throws fence blocking the bike lane
Cyclist fed up with life, throws fence blocking the bike lane

By Inigo

Cyclists deal with a lot of crap, especially when it comes to sharing the bike lane with cars and other obstacles. But in Poland, one man finally ran out of patience (as well as f*cks to give).

In the video above, an infuriated cyclist takes his frustration out on temporary construction fences that were blocking the bike lane. He’s first seen kicking a part of the barrier that’s fallen over. He then parks his bike, and comes back for more, chucking another fence as well as a concrete block out of the way.

A couple of construction workers stand by helpless and shocked as the cyclist rides away.

So the next time you even think about parking on a bike lane, just imagine coming across someone like this guy. Yikes!

Via Digg

