These weird slippers make it look like you’re wearing fish on your feet

Forget Crocs. There’s a new brand of embarrassing footwear that’s making waves.

Fish flip flops (or fish flops?), as they’re unofficially called, are a pair of novelty slippers designed to look like a couple of bass. Just put them on and their heads will grip your feet comfortably. Their mouths are even opened wide to let your toes breathe.

While we’re not sure who came up with the concept or who makes it, there’s nothing fishy about it. The fish flip flops are even becoming popular online – and pretty soon, they’ll be common at beaches and pools near you. Or not.

If you want to reel in a pair for yourself, you can get the unisex slippers on eBay.

Via Design Taxi