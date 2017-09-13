The climate, in a twist of fate, has destroyed this infamous climate denier’s home

Last week, alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos made fun of people affected by Hurricane Irma. A few days later, karma hit hard and fast.

On Monday, Milo posted a Facebook photo of a street in Miami being pummeled by the hurricane. His caption read: “MY HOUSE IS GONE.”

This comes just a week after he mocked billionaire philanthropist Richard Branson, another victim of the nasty weather. Milo wrote, “In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson’s Necker Island has been devastated.”

He also made a joke about Haiti, just as the storm was about to reach the impoverished Carribbean nation. “Irma is about to finish what Hillary started: leaving Haiti in ruins.”

We’re not saying we’re happy about what happened to Milo, but we’re not exactly grieving either.

He previously called a reporter a “thick-as-pig shit media Jew,” said feminism is a “cancer,” and claimed transgender people are mentally ill. He also published a piece saying climate-change scientists are “hypocritical alarmists.”

Milo was forced to resign as Breitbart’s tech editor after he defended pedophilia, stating that people “get hung up on this child abuse stuff,” and that there were people younger than the age of consent who were capable of consenting to sexual activity.

Unemployed AND homeless. It sucks to be Milo Yiannopoulos.

Via Independent