Inside the colourful, vibrant photography of Californian Jessica Louise

Jessica Louise is bursting with talent. Her fun colourful spirit is seen in everything she does – from designing clothing, to photography, to art.

She is one of the hardest working, non-stop producing women I have the pleasure of knowing. She is encouraging, supportive, honest and giving, and she inspires me greatly.

When Jessica dresses ladies, she’s helping them embrace and truly ENJOY the unique experience of being in their own skin, which is the spirit of what she does.

Jessica’s photography is rich in colour and atmosphere and has the same effect as her clothing – makes a girl feel incredible and empowered.

I had the pleasure of being photographed by Jessica for my art show and couldn’t have asked for a more positive partnering in bringing my own world to life in a photograph. Jessica pours out in everything she does, and the world is a better place with her in it.

To learn more about Jessica and her work, check out her website.

