We’ve all seen our fair share of punchable faces, but what about people who resemble a real-life villain? For NYU writer Graham Dunn, it’s a reality of life.

If you haven’t heard of Martin Shkreli, aka ‘Pharma Bro’, get out from that rock you’ve been living under. Shkreli is a former big pharma CEO who made headlines in 2015 after raising the price of Daraprim – a lifesaving drug for H.I.V. patients – from US $13.50 per tablet to $750.

That’s an increase of more than 5,000 percent.

That was enough to earn the nickname ‘Worst Person on Earth’, but he didn’t stop there.

He was also indicted on seven counts of fraud and regularly boasts about an exclusive, unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for two million bucks.

Basically, everyone hates him and he’s got a face like a bucket of smashed crabs.

This fact is exactly what drove Dunn to share his experience in a hilarious blog post outlining what it’s like to share a strong resemblance with arguably the most evil person on the planet.

It’s hard not to feel sorry for Dunn as he describes being accosted in the street by complete strangers looking to give him a piece of their mind – and perhaps snag a copy of the Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

“In my dark hair and eyes, stubbly chin-neck combo, greasy parted hair, and general posture, I strongly resemble Martin Shkreli to some people,” Dunn explains.

“I get stopped on the street, confronted in restaurants, and occasionally insulted from afar. Last year at a Halloween party, I got plenty of compliments on my Martin Shkreli costume, which is to say I was wearing a sweater and hadn’t showered.”

In an effort to look less like the vile embodiment of pure arrogance and greed, Dunn got a haircut, improved his posture and overhauled his wardrobe.

“There are some things I can’t change, like our shared lack of a proper transition from chin to neck, but I’m taking steps nonetheless,” he writes.

Shkreli is currently facing up to 20 years in prison, so if you see his doppelgänger in the street, give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe even extend your sympathies.