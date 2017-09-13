Lost At E Minor
Ted Cruz just ‘liked’ a hardcore porn video on Twitter and the Internet cannot deal
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Ted Cruz just ‘liked’ a hardcore porn video on Twitter and the Internet cannot deal
News

Ted Cruz just ‘liked’ a hardcore porn video on Twitter and the Internet cannot deal

Inigo
By Inigo

Man, we all know Ted Cruz is a wanker, but a recent social media gaffe might have proved it…in a different way.

A scene from a hardcore porn video is going viral after the Texas Senator and former US presidential hopeful’s official Twitter account gave it a ‘like’.

The clip, which was posted by an account called ‘@SexuallPosts’, shows a 2:20 segment from adult website Reality Kings. It was ‘liked’ by Cruz, or possibly a staffer, at around 1:30am on Monday.

With Cruz having more than three million followers, people easily noticed the account’s activity. The porn account even followed the senator back and thanked him.

The ‘like’ was removed on Tuesday, but Cruz’s office has not yet clarified who exactly ‘liked’ the clip.

This isn’t the first time the evangelical Christian politician has been associated with porn. In 2007, he tried (and failed) to ban sex toys. Last year, his campaign pulled an ad attacking Marco Rubio after discovering that one of its featured actresses, Amy Lindsay, used to do erotic films.

Via Mashable

Leave a comment