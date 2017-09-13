Man, we all know Ted Cruz is a wanker, but a recent social media gaffe might have proved it…in a different way.

A scene from a hardcore porn video is going viral after the Texas Senator and former US presidential hopeful’s official Twitter account gave it a ‘like’.

The clip, which was posted by an account called ‘@SexuallPosts’, shows a 2:20 segment from adult website Reality Kings. It was ‘liked’ by Cruz, or possibly a staffer, at around 1:30am on Monday.

Ted Cruz’s LIKES are LIT AF right now pic.twitter.com/77bCK7AQ2v — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 12, 2017

With Cruz having more than three million followers, people easily noticed the account’s activity. The porn account even followed the senator back and thanked him.

Thanks for watching ted! — Sexuall Posts 😈 (@SexuallPosts) September 12, 2017

[Ted Cruz wakes up in the morning and sees his notifications] Ted Cruz: What happened? Hillary: Funny you should ask. pic.twitter.com/2sLtXsfJmX — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) September 12, 2017

I suppose we all have our own ways of remembering 9/11, but I was taken aback by Ted Cruz's approach. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 12, 2017

Nobody who works for or knows Ted Cruz cares enough to take down the porno tweet like, or to even inform him of it. Outstanding — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 12, 2017

It's truly inspiring to see Twitter put aside our petty differences, turn in unison and laugh at Ted Cruz. — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) September 12, 2017

Q: Why was Twitter invented? A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017

Let's not porno-shame Ted Cruz. Let's shame him for being an asshole. — Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz Doesn’t Believe You Have the Right to Masturbate https://t.co/nvfhYJ5N9r — Eric Andre (@ericandre) September 12, 2017

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Right Now: Ted Cruz Intern who forgot to switch back to his own twitter profile before his lunch break: pic.twitter.com/aGUAK8pt1a — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) September 12, 2017

The ‘like’ was removed on Tuesday, but Cruz’s office has not yet clarified who exactly ‘liked’ the clip.

This isn’t the first time the evangelical Christian politician has been associated with porn. In 2007, he tried (and failed) to ban sex toys. Last year, his campaign pulled an ad attacking Marco Rubio after discovering that one of its featured actresses, Amy Lindsay, used to do erotic films.

Via Mashable