A 16-year-old is conquering Instagram with his yummy vegan desserts

On Instagram, a user who goes by the name ‘Jose’ has attracted a half a million followers with his picturesque vegan breakfasts and desserts. The most impressive part? He’s only 16 years old.

The teen regularly puts an eye-catching spin on plant-based food, which is often accused of being boring and even unsavory. Looking to change how people see vegan cuisine, he creates food arrangements with a focus on colours, textures, and patterns.

Some of his dishes include cheesecakes, raw cakes, smoothie bowls, and galaxy-themed popsicles – all beautifully topped with the freshest ingredients like frozen berries, vegan chocolates, and chia pudding.

“Life is too short to eat boring food,” his Instagram bio reads.

Left or Right? 😌💖💙 Smoothie Cups made with frozen bananas, strawberries & butterfly pea tea powder 💦 Topped with strawberries & frozen blueberries. Love these for breakfast! ✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

If you’re thinking of converting to vegan, Jose sometimes includes the recipes to his culinary creations. So you’ll not only have a better and healthier diet, you’ll also up your IG game. That’s pretty sweet (no pun intended)!

Left or Right? 😆💖💙 Smoothie Swirls topped with frozen raspberries & blueberries, chia pudding parfaits. Love these for breakfast! ✌🏽✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Strawberry Smoothie Cup 😌🍦🍓💕 Made just blending frozen bananas, coconut milk & strawberries 💖💖 Topped with strawberries and chocolate. Love having dessert for breakfast! ✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

To Infinity & Beyond 🚀💫 Yay or Nay? Galaxy ice creams made with coconut milk, coconut nectar, butterfly pea tea & blueberry juice 💙💜 Interstellar Popsicles! ✌🏽✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Life is short, eat pancakes 💖🥞🍫💦 Which pancake topping would you pick? Chocolate, banana slices, frozen blueberries & raspberries 👅 My Kinda Breakfast! ✌🏽✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Ombré Strawberries 🍓💖 Yay or Nay? Tag someone who would like this ✌🏽✨ via @taramilktea A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Toasty tuesday party! 😌💘🍭🍫🍞✨ These toasts are topped with: peanut butter, frozen blueberries & blackberries, strawberries, shredded coconut, dark chocolate and banana slices 💖💖 What's your pick?✌🏽⚡️ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on May 2, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

To Infinity & Beyond 🚀💫 Yay or Nay? Galaxy smoothie bowl made with frozen bananas, blue tea powder, coconut milk & blueberry juice 💙💜 Interstellar Breakfast! ✌🏽✨ A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Via Bored Panda