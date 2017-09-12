Lost At E Minor
This is what GOT characters look like if they were Olympic athletes
This is what GOT characters look like if they were Olympic athletes

Inigo
Inigo

Apparently, it’s not just the Iron Throne they’re competing for. They’re also competing for gold medals!

With the seventh season of Game of Thrones just recently concluded, and with the eight season some two years away, fans of the series are keeping themselves busy by Photoshopping their favourite characters into ridiculous situations.

Chinese fans, specifically, have depicted the different characters as Olympic athletes. For instance, Jon Snow has, oddly, turned into a gymnast. The Night King, meanwhile, has put his spear-throwing talents to good use by joining the javelin event.

Previously, the same Photoshop masters reimagined the same characters were portrayed as Chinese vendors, with some selling street food, and other transporting goods.

What’s next? Nicolas Cage as everyone? Oh wait, someone already did that too

Via Sunnyskyz

