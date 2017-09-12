This ‘honest’ bra ad has just been banned… and we still don’t know why

Boobs and bras, for whatever reason, seem to toe that awkward line between acceptable conversation and taboo in mainstream media.

Whether it’s Hollywood actresses or impossibly-fit lingerie models, wearing a bra is made to look like an effortless, comfortable, and sexy experience that’s just a little bit naughty.

Today, we are reminded of how stupid that is.

Australian brand ‘Berlei’ sought to cut through the BS in their latest ad campaign, which highlights the struggle of finding the perfect bra. The video captures, among others, the feelings of itching, sticking, scratching, and sagging. And it does so in a refreshing and empowering manner.

But when Berlei promoted the video on Facebook and Instagram, the social media giants swiftly banned the ad for being “offensive” due to “pixelated nudity, overt focus on bouncing breasts and overly zoomed images.”

This statement alone sounds like a description of a censored porno, not a realistic and relatable representation of having boobs. Apparently, the ad also violates Facebook’s policy by focusing on a single body part.

I mean, seriously!? These are platforms that mercilessly assault you with ads for hair growth treatments, skin creams, teeth whitening kits and all manner of other products and services focused on one of your many bits.

This is pure insanity without even taking into account the fact social media is rife with overtly sexualised photos of scantily clad girls – many of whom are not even old enough to have their L plates.

Sure, the ad has pixelated nipples and jiggling mammaries. So what? It’s a reality for gals, and if it’s a problem for guys, then we have more pressing issues to talk about.

As Berlei put it perfectly: “The ad highlights the daily realities women have with their breasts in an honest and authentic way. Like the bra itself, the ad was designed to empower women to care for and invest in themselves.”

It’s time we stopped twisting the truth and concealing the dark underbelly of unmentionables, so to speak. What’s wrong with telling it like it is?