Holy smokes! Coca-Cola has installed the world’s FIRST 3D robotic billboard

In a sight that’s more impressive than any sci-fi film we’ve seen, the Coca-Cola company has installed a mammoth robotic billboard at it’s iconic Times Square site.

Remember that outstanding video billboard flickering high above the Los Angeles sky-rise in Blade runner? Well, forget it: now there’s a real, working advert ten times as impressive.

In a project that took four years to develop, Coca-Cola has created a 20 by 12 meter (68 ft x 42ft) LED display made out of 1,760 independently moving screens. These individual cubes can be programmed to create a series of 3D choreographies that can work parallel or in unison with the 2D images projected.

Kim Gnatt, Business Strategy of Coca-Cola North America said about the installation” “From the beginning, our brief was to create a pause-and-refresh moment in the crowded environment of Times Square. Our proprietary 3D technology brings our iconic brands to life in a unique and differentiated way that will hopefully catch people’s attention and make them want to engage for a longer period of time.”

To make things even more insane, the gigantic billboard is programmed to display content depending on the hour of the day. For example, it showcases food clips at lunch time, or icy images during the summer.

Kim Gnatt explains: “Similar to how you create a music playlist for your day, we have the ability with this sign to build a 24-hour playlist of content that’s important to our brands, and timely and relevant for our fans.”

These are crazy times we’re living in.