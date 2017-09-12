Australian radio sinks to new low as caller makes it to air to state Hitler was right for murdering gay people

On Monday, a man named Don called ABC 774’s Mornings with Jon Faine to say that Hitler did two good things. He built the autobahn and he put gay people in concentration camps.

The disturbing statement was made during an interview with Faine’s studio guest, Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Kristen Hilton.

The two were discussing the postal vote survey on marriage equality when they accepted a call from Don, who had something to say about the woman’s pro stance on the issue.

“I think it’s disgusting that she gets out and says ‘we are going to support the Yes vote’, instead of saying ‘we haven’t got an opinion one way or the other’,” said Don.

Hilton explained that it was her duty as commissioner to promote equality and reduce discrimination within Victoria. She also added that other countries have marriage equality, and that the majority of Australians support it.

However, her explanation fell on deaf ears as Don replied with the following: “Hitler had put all those kind of people in their own concentration camps – it’s one of the two good things he did.”

Faine, unsure of what he just heard, asked the caller to repeat what he just said. Upon clarifying, the two exchanged words before Faine cut the line.

The call is upsetting, so if you’d like still listen to it, you can click on the link here.

Caller to Jon Faine 774 today said Hitler got it right when he exterminated gays. Does being offended by that make you spineless senator? https://t.co/9raBmexKzG — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) September 11, 2017

Jon Faine, the ABC morning host who took the call, is also Jewish. — Paul Kidd 🗳🆈🅴🆂🏳️‍🌈 (@paulkidd) September 11, 2017

In response, Tiernan Brady, the Executive Director of the Equality Campaign, said: “This type of comment is repugnant to almost every Australian and the values of respect and fairness that have underpinned our nation.

“We must never forget that this is a survey about real people’s lives. It is about the members of our families, our friends, neighbours and workmates who just happen to be gay and simply wish to have the same status and dignity in law.

“The Equality Campaign will not be provoked. We remain totally committed to a campaign of respect and dignity that aims to unite Australians not divide them.”

Via Junkee