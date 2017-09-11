Lost At E Minor
Watch this aunt and her nephew sizzle in a new ad for Dolce & Gabbana
Watch this aunt and her nephew sizzle in a new ad for Dolce & Gabbana

Inigo del Castillo
Apparently, when they’re not slaying White Walkers and conquering Westeros, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke are out enjoying themselves in Italy.

In a new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana called The One (which we assume refers to a certain couple becoming one on a love boat), the two Game of Thrones stars wander the streets of Naples, immersing themselves in the local culture through dance and food.

The ads, directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, don’t actually put Harrington and Clarke on screen together. But we watched the finale. We know what’s really going on, you guys.

