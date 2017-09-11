These photographs are the epitome of the uncomfortable laugh

We have just come across the queen of disconcerting and we are feeling a little weird about it.

Ambera Wellmann has compiled a collection of photographs of everyday objects that are twisted in a disturbing way. Wellmann’s photographs subvert her audience’s expectations while identifying issues of body image and sexuality.

Wellmann told Creators, “I think humour should be dark, and darkness should have humour. It is important to me that there be humour in there somewhere, because I believe in accessibility: humour is a vehicle for that. I never want to take things too seriously or definitively… Try not to do what you think the art world wants you to do, bring your world into the world of art.”

👆 A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

An oldie but a goodie rephotographed – Looking forward to a project at @waapart! A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Yep, lots of bananas.

A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:07am PST

When we ladies leave our nips unplucked P.S. STOP FLAGGING ME YOU BASTARDS IT'S A MAN'S NIPPLE NOT THAT IT SHOULD EVEN MATTER! GOD! Seriously, quit reporting me when there's no nudity. Just unfollow me you prudes. A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

How my Uncle Ronny's eyes always looked after he smoked pot A post shared by Ambera Wellmann Jr. (@ambera.wellmann) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Wellmann says her art came from an accidental inspiration. “One day for fun, I plunked an egg into the middle of a watermelon: it conjured a kind of irrational satisfaction but contained a visual logic that I wanted to continue exploring, probably because the sensation it produced was so similar to resolving a painting. It evolved from there.”

Wellmann invites her audience to participate in her works with whatever response they like. She provides a cheeky, yet thoughtful approach to her art for all to take in.