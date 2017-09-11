Lost At E Minor
Now you can wear the entire Star Wars galaxy around your neck

Inigo del Castillo
As it turns out, a galaxy far, far away isn’t as far as we thought it was.

In celebration of Force Friday, online store ‘ThinkGeek’ is selling an officially-licensed Star Wars Galactic Necklace. Unlike most necklaces, this one doesn’t have precious stones, but rather, planets and spacecraft that form a miniature galaxy.

Some of the planets included are Coruscant, Tattooine, Endor, and somehow, Alderaan. Then there’s also an X-Wing, a TIE Fighter, and a Death Star (which we guarantee will not explode).

Star Wars necklace

According to ThinkGeek, it’s “great for all the Princess Generals out there.”

The Star Wars Galactic Necklace is available for purchase here for US$39.99 (AUS$49).

Via Geekologie

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

