Jim Carrey mocks the absurdity of celebrity culture in bizarre red carpet interview

Canadian comedic genius, Jim Carrey, left an E! News reporter completely flabbergasted with a (seemingly) nonsensical interview that would’ve made Andy Kaufman proud.

Fashion Magazine Harper’s Bazaar traditionally hosts their ICONS party as part of the ancillary celebrations surrounding New York’s fashion week. This year they partnered with Stella Artois, software company infor, and Laura Mercier Beauty Products to host a star-studded bash at Plaza Hotel that included The Weekend, Kanye West and Mary J. Blige.

Carrey was approached by E! News reporter Catt Sadler for a customary red carpet interview, and what she got back was the viral video of the week.

The comedian, widely known for his roles in cult classics like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Man on the Moon, as well as family blockbusters such as The Cable Guy, gave the reporter a taste of absurdist comedy, front row seat.

“There’s no meaning to any of this,” he began the interview saying. “So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.”

Trying to save the clip, Sadler pointed out that the party celebrates icons, at which Carrey answered, “I don’t believe in icons,”

“I don’t believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red ‘S’ you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off,” he followed, paraphrasing the commencement speech he gave at Maharishi University of Management in Iowa in 2014, when he received an honorary doctorate for his achievements in the arts.

Well, you definitely can't say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview: "There is no me. There's just things happening." pic.twitter.com/HatQ6mHsKp — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2017

Carrey is currently serving as Executive producer on the Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here, based on his own experiences in the stand-up comedy scene of the 1970’s. It was recently announced that the show was picked up for a second season.