Fox News reporter gets absolutely SCHOOLED during hurricane interview

It’s a good idea to know a bit about the person you’re interviewing before you do so. Maybe so you can ask them more relevant questions, or so you can get an idea of whether they’re going to say something hideously racist.



Evidently, that’s some advice that this Fox News reporter clearly didn’t listen to.

*READERS IN AUSTRALIA, WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSE, HEAD OVER HERE*

The notorious 24-hour news channel was in the middle of telling viewers Hurricane Irma was causing widespread panic in Miami.

Hoping to find a bystander who could play up to the supposed fear sweeping the city, the reporter instead locked onto a man who may just be the calmest person in the world.

Rocking a hat on backwards, the gentleman proceeded to inform the reporter there was no reason at all to be alarmed, having researched the matter himself.

After 45 seconds of seeing his angle completely defused, the reporter than bid the man – or hero, if you will – adieu, with a hearty, “uh… thanks.”

The joys of live television.