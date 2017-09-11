Dedicated fan delivers beer in greatest moment of need

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast of the United States, and in the midst of such a tragedy, it’s nice to find a moment of levity.

Reporter Casey Stegall was in the midst of a very hectic live weather report when she was hit by the ultimate photo bomb.

An enthusiastic fan jumped into the frame and handed over a six-pack of local brew, yelling, “Brought you guys some Galveston beer!” She then darted off, her job done.

Stegall politely replied with, “Well, thank you. That will be nice for after we are done covering this.”

That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

After being out in the crazy-ass storm, we’re sure he’ll enjoy the beer!

Stegall even tweeted about the event after he was finished his report.

Now that's what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters. https://t.co/KlBM02jb7C — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) August 25, 2017

Apparently, the random woman wasn’t even an endorser for the beer company – she’s just a really dedicated fan who braved the torrential rain to support her local crew. We applaud that attitude!

We wish all the best to everyone affected by the storm.