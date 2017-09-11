Classic porn soundtracks we should ALL be adding to our playlists

When people watch porn, the soundtrack isn’t usually what they’re focusing on. However, the music is very, very important.

Porn is maybe the most taboo genre of the film industry, and as a general rule, the musical score gets a bad rap. But recently young artists are starting to get serious about music composed specifically for pornography.

Artists including Scandinavian electronic duo The Knife are increasingly getting involved in the porn industry. Through music, pornography is being legitimised and is helping to challenge society’s view on intercourse and sex work.

Porn is no longer seen as exclusively cheesy and poorly filmed with sleazy ’80s music to set the mood. And it may surprise you to learn that decent and original music has actually been a feature of porn for decades.

Here are a few of the best soundtracks from pornography across the years.

ABBA — THE SEDUCTION OF INGA

What an unusual find! ABBA or rather, Björn and Benny who make up half of the Swedish group, are responsible for the 1971 soundtrack to a low-budget porno named The Seduction Of Inga. The score, with its folksy guitar and occasional tambourines, isn’t a far cry from ABBA’s own music, but the film includes lesbianism, torture and incest, which is absolutely not what we expect from the Mamma Mia pop stars.

UNKNOWN — DEEP THROAT

Okay, the title could have been a little more creative, but we get the idea – it’s about oral intercourse and deep throating. Linda Lovelace starred in on of the first pornographies with an actual narrative in 1972. The soundtrack boasted psych rock, funk, and even Latin ballroom. The US seized all film reels to this movie, making the film and soundtrack a cult classic when it was re-released in 2004. And of course, it’s still one of the most well known pornos to date.

KLAUS SCHULZE – BODY LOVE

The soundtrack to Body Love , which is the story of a young woman being told she’ll be losing her virginity during an orgy, has some pretty eery, sci-fi vibes about it. The soundtrack was pretty standard for Schulze, however the style was quite unusual for the porn industry at the time, so his pornography work is pretty distinct.

ALDEN SHUMAN — THE DEVIL IN MISS JONES

The famous tagline, “If you’re going to go to hell… go for a reason” is pretty much a synopsis for the film. The story follows Miss Jones and her last week on Earth before she is condemned to hell. In this week, she is given time to experience every sexual fantasy she could possibly imagine. The soundtrack is full of string instruments, creepy organs, and powerful voices. The soundtrack was even released as a standalone piece which is quite uncommon in the porn industry. It’s definitely one of the most artistic (if not creepy) pornos you will see.

Via Dazed