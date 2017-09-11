Awkward live cross sees reporter forget her lines, drop f-bomb on TV

It’s always annoying when you forget what you were about to say. So it makes sense that the experience is that much worse when you do so while on live TV.

CBC news journalist Avneet Dhillon had been reporting on an incident in which a 17-year-old girl had sustained injuries following a skateboarding accident that occurred while she had been holding onto a moving vehicle, a la Marty Mcfly in Back to the future.

Thankfully, the girl’s injuries were not serious.

However, after getting through the initial stages of the story, Dhillon suddenly hit a bump, when she tried to recall the police statement regarding the incident.

*AUSSIE READERS WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSE, HEAD HERE*

Attempting to kickstart her memory, Dhillon tried to run through previous lines several times but had little luck.

She then made matters slightly worse by dropping an f-bomb.

Thankfully after some time, studio anchors swooped in to put Dhillon out of her misery.