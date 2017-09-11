An Asian American reporter has hit back at a racist driver who yelled “this is America” after nearly running her over.

Nydia Han, a reporter with Philadephia’s 6ABC posted a video on Facebook Live in response to the driver.

She begins the video by explaining how after the driver almost hit her, the two got into an altercation about who was in the right. The driver, an unnamed woman, then drove away, yelling “This is America!”

Yes, this is America,” Han continues. “I am American. Born and raised, and I know America.”

Han, who is Korean-American, has worked as a Consumer Reporter with 6ABC for almost 15 years. Prior to that, she worked at other news stations around the country.

“I know America in ways that you probably don’t and never will,” Han continues. “I have seen Americans suffer and grieve. I have seen Americans rejoice and show resilience and recover. I have seen America at its best and at its worst, so I know ‘this is America’ ― you do not have to tell me that.”

“Did you think that this face would not stand up against you? Against racism? And against ignorance? Well, you were wrong,” Han says. “I am Asian-American. I am strong, I am proud and I am speaking out against you today.”

Since being posted, the video has been viewed 1.8 million times and received almost 12,000 comments. The overwhelming response to Han’s speech has been positive, with people supporting her stand against the driver. She has also received support via Twitter.

Thanks to those who've tweeted support/solidarity. Honored to have a platform to turn this incident into a moment for awareness/discussion https://t.co/fcKp2n7Itw — nydiahan6abc (@nydia_han) September 3, 2017

In a subsequent post, Han explains that she couldn’t sleep the night the driver had said those words to her. It wasn’t the first time Han had experienced casual racism, and sadly it probably won’t be the last.

“Over the years, I’ve developed a thick skin against ignorance and racism. But my children haven’t. And I know many other people, young and old, haven’t either,” Han wrote. “I realized I bear a responsibility to speak up for my kids and others, especially since I have the honour of a larger platform/megaphone than most.”

As for the driver, she remains unidentified and is very unlikely to come forward. That’s the thing about racists: they’re massive cowards too.