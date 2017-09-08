TV breakfast show tracks down legend Aussie kid who commentates AFL matches for his blind best mate

If you needed your faith in humanity restored, you’re in luck.

You may have heard about two young footy fans who became national heroes last week and have since appeared on Channel Seven’s Sunrise. Why? Well, it all started when this tweet went viral:

Heard a beautiful thing at @sydneyswans game tonight. A boy was giving his blind brother a brilliant play by play commentary all game long. — Jonathan Drennan (@JWDrennan) August 26, 2017

12-year-old Jarryd Haines and 13-year-old Mark Smith aren’t actually brothers – just two great mates. Mark has suffered from blindness for the last four years, but the pair haven’t let that get in the way of their love for the Swans.

While Mark usually relies on radio broadcasts to follow the game as it plays out in front of him, his receiver died less than halfway through the Sydney’s round 23 clash with Carlton.

But Jarryd channelled his inner Bruce McAvaney and took over the commentary for the rest of the game, determined to give Mark the full experience and help him keep track of all the action.

Clearly aware of the need for some heart-warming news amidst all the doom and gloom of the world, the Sydney Swans asked social media to find the boys in question – and they did.

@sydneyswans when you find these lads, please let them run on with the team next weekend. Stories like this give me hope in man kind. — josh murdoch (@gollywog84) August 30, 2017

Jarryd and Mark have since lived the dream of any footy fan after meeting all the players at a training session. If that wasn’t enough to make your heart melt, the pair have been asked to lead the team through the banner before their elimination final against the Bombers.

Watching the young lads chat to Kochie and Sam on Sunrise, it’s impossible not to admire them as they talk footy. Who knows – with Jarryd’s talent, he might be in the commentary box the next time we see him.