Texan woman escapes from her handcuffs, thinks life is like Grand Theft Auto

A recent video posted by the Lufkin Police Department shows a thrilling video of a captured woman attempting to escape the entire Texan police force in broad daylight.

The 33 year-old was originally captured by the police after a call for suspected shoplifting. The officers tracked her on foot and managed to cuff her hands behind her back before installing her in the back seat of a patrol unit.

Until that point, it seemed like a normal day at the office. But the madness that ensued was like a scene straight out of Grand Theft Auto.

While officers were looking through her loot of stolen goods, the young woman audaciously removed her handcuffs and climbed onto the driver’s seat, setting off a spectacular 23 minute high-speed pursuit.

Her antics didn’t stop at the driving wheel, either, as officers claim they could see her attempting to get hold of the shotgun mechanically locked into the vehicle.

According to the police statement on Facebook, a trooper used the PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle, making the suspect lose control and forcing her to finally stop her hair-rising criminal rampage.

What started as a shoplifting offense ended with charges of “escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.” Whoa. Oh, and other charges are pending.

Kids, do not try this at home. Only on your Xbox.